|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|14
|11
|Montreal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Toronto
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Detroit
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|16
|18
|Florida
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|22
|19
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|17
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|15
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|17
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|7
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|15
|14
|Columbus
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|Carolina
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|11
|14
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|16
|10
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|6
|11
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Chicago
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|12
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|10
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|12
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|13
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Vancouver
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|27
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|14
|Calgary
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|17
|20
|Arizona
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|15
|Anaheim
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|11
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|13
|16
|San Jose
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3
Dallas 2, St. Louis 1
Calgary 2, Winnipeg 0
Arizona 4, Edmonton 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 1
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Boston 2, New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Louis vs. Detroit at Calumet, Mich., 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.