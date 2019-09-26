All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 5 3 0 2 8 14 11 Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 17 15 Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 15 17 Toronto 6 3 3 0 6 16 12 Detroit 6 2 2 2 6 16 18 Florida 6 2 3 1 5 22 19 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 11 14 Tampa Bay 5 1 3 1 3 10 17 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 17 15 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 18 17 Washington 3 3 0 0 6 10 7 Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 15 14 Columbus 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 Carolina 4 2 2 0 4 7 6 Philadelphia 5 1 2 2 4 11 14 N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 9 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 5 4 1 0 8 16 10 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 6 11 St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 11 Chicago 4 2 1 1 5 11 12 Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 11 10 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 8 12 Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 7 13 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 17 5 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 27 20 Los Angeles 5 3 1 1 7 16 14 Calgary 6 3 2 1 7 17 20 Arizona 5 3 2 0 6 16 15 Anaheim 4 2 1 1 5 11 11 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 9 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 2, St. Louis 1

Calgary 2, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 4, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Boston 2, New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis vs. Detroit at Calumet, Mich., 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.