Cubs eliminated, then fall to Pirates for 8th straight loss

By JOHN PERROTTO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/26 10:12
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jose Osuna, left, is framed by the legs of Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester, as he scores past the attempted tag by catche

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, can't glove the relay throw as Pittsburgh Pirates' Jose Osuna (36) scores on a double by Erik Gonzalez o

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon salutes a fan from the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 25

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, moves into position to tag out Pittsburgh Pirates' Pablo Reyes who was attempting to score on a single b

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday,

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The collapsing Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention shortly before losing their eighth straight game, falling 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Back-to-back wild pitches by David Phelps in the eighth inning enabled Pittsburgh to score the winning run. Just before Phelps' bout with wildness, Milwaukee clinched the second NL wild card with a 9-2 victory at Cincinnati. The Cubs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Chicago's skid included four one-run defeats at the hands of NL Central-leading St. Louis last weekend.

Phelps entered in relief with the score tied 2-2 and walked Pablo Reyes to put runners on first and second with one out. José Osuna drew a walk from Brad Wieck (1-2) before scoring on the wild pitches, and Erik González added a sacrifice fly.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports