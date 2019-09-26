Minnesota United 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Barath, 1 (Russell), 7th minute.
Second half_2, Minnesota, Alonso, 2 (Danladi), 70th; 3, Minnesota, Dotson, 4 (Gregus), 90th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Gasper, Minnesota, 79th; Gutierrez, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+3; Nemeth, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+6.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Felisha Mariscal, Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.
A_19,609.
___
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Gianluca Busio (Jimmy Medranda, 89th), Erik Hurtado (Krisztian Nemeth, 71st), Johnny Russell (Gerso Fernandes, 71st), Daniel Salloi.
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Ethan Finlay, 80th), Kevin Molino (Hassani Dotson, 61st); Darwin Quintero, Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 61st).