New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates with defenseman Brady Skjei (76) after Panarin's empty-net goal during the third period of the te
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates with the puck during the third period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the New York Rang
New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev celebrates with right wing Vitali Kravtsov (74) after the Rangers defeated the New York Islanders 3-1 i
New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) skates in on New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) during the third period of an NHL preseas
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) checks New York Islanders' Noah Dobson as Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) handles the puck during th
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates his empty net goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the New York I
New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) stops the puck as Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) and Brady Skjei (76) defend against New York Islanders
New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a sad on a shot by New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period o
Auston Matthews scored and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in preseason play Wednesday night.
Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists.
Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 shots for Montreal.
Matthews, who played with regular linemates William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson, scored on a third-period power play off a great feed from Marner.
Andersen has allowed just one goal in seven periods of preseason action.
HALAK, BRUINS BLANK DEVILS
In Boston, Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Jack Studnicka scored in the first period and David Backes doubled Boston's lead early in the third.
Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves for the Devils.
______
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports