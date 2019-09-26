TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine has reaffirmed the country’s diplomatic relations with Taiwan after two Pacific nations switched ties to China earlier this month.

The parliament of the Marshall Islands passed a resolution on Sept. 17 expressing its “profound appreciation” of Taiwan’s support over the last two decades. Its president called President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday (Sept. 25) to discuss the matter, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

During the phone call, Heine asserted her administration’s commitment to the diplomatic ties between the two countries, said MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安). She added that the ministry is thankful for the support from the Pacific ally’s government and parliament.

Two of Taiwan’s six Pacific allies, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, decided to switch recognition to China on Sept. 16 and 20, respectively, leaving Taiwan with just 15 allies in the world. Since Tsai, who belongs to the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), took office in 2016, Beijing has poached seven of Taiwan’s allies with the intention of isolating the island nation.

With the presidential elections taking place in less than four months, Tsai, who is seeking reelection, has warned of growing pressure from China as part of its schemes to sway public opinion on the island. Taiwan’s National Security Council (NSC) also issued a warning on Wednesday, implying that the country could lose one or two more allies in the run-up to the key election next January.