Cardinals' Wacha leaves start with shoulder injury

By  Associated Press
2019/09/26 04:55
PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha left Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with right shoulder tightness.

Wacha had a 2-0 count on Diamondbacks right fielder Abraham Almonte in the bottom of the second inning when a trainer came out to check on him. After a short conversation on the mound, Wacha and the trainer walked into the Cardinals dugout.

Wacha was charged with two runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He made his 28th appearance and 23rd start of the season, striking out two and walking two on 43 pitches.

Wacha hasn't won a game since July 19. His two strikeouts gave him 758 in his career and tied him with Mort Cooper (1938-1945) for 19th in Cardinals history.

