MEXICO CITY (AP) — A member of an international team supporting the search for 43 missing students in southern Mexico says new information has led Mexican authorities to begin working at another garbage dump.

Former Colombian prosecutor Ángela Buitrago of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group supporting the investigation says another garbage dump outside the town of Iguala "is the epicenter of the action."

The administration of then-President Enrique Peña Nieto said the students had been incinerated in 2014 by a drug gang at a garbage dump in Cocula. International experts cast doubt on that theory.

A government official familiar with the investigation said work began at the Tepecoacuilco dump site last weekend. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss the case.