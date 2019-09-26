Chile's drought devastates ranchers, farmers

In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, breeder Fredy Moreno watches a dying calf on the ranch of Alfredo Estay in Putaendo, Chile. From the region of Coquimbo
This Sept. 23, 2019 photo shows the watery eye of a two-day-old dying calf at the ranch of Alfredo Estay in Putaendo, Chile. From the region of Coquim
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, breeders Alfredo Estay, left, and Fredy Moreno, help a weakened cow to its feet in Putaendo, Chile, during the country's
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, a malnourished cow grazes on a drought-affected ranch in Putaendo, Chile. Locals say that while they have experienced dr
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, breeder Alfredo Estay keeps an eye on his malnourished cows on his drought-stricken ranch in Putaendo, Chile. “I don’t c
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, breeder Benito Morena is reflected in a mirror as he walks past on his goat ranch in Putaendo, Chile. From the region of
This Sept. 23, 2019 photo partially shows the carcass of a goat on the ranch of Benito Moreno in Putaendo, Chile. Scenes of deaths of animals are repe
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, Mercedes Henriquez selects a few potatoes on the ranch of her brother Anibal Henriquez, in Putaendo, Chile. Henríquez sa
This Sept. 23, 2019 photo shows a peach plantation left barren by drought conditions in Putaendo, Chile. More than 30,000 head of livestock have died
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, a horseman crosses a bridge over a river bed left dry from Chile’s worst drought in more than half a century, in Putaend
This Sept. 23, 2019 photo shows land left barren by drought conditions in Putaendo, Chile. Drought struck hard last year in neighboring Argentina, and
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, a horseshoe adorns a gate of the Benito Moreno goat ranch in Putaendo, Chile. rom the region of Coquimbo in the north of
In this Sept. 23, 2019 photo, breeder Fredy Moreno takes a picture of a two-day-old dying calf on Alfredo Estay's ranch in Putaendo, Chile, during the
PUTAENDO, Chile (AP) — Chile is suffering its worst drought in more than half a century, from the region of Coquimbo in the north to Maule in the south.
The government says more than 30,000 head of livestock have died of hunger or thirst, and crops have been lost for lack of rain..
In the town of Putaendo, Alfredo Estay has been left with just 80 cows and a handful of calves out of the 180 he had before the drought bit. His neighbor, Aníbal Henríquez, said he had lost 80 of his 150 cows.
A spokesman for the local ranchers' association said only 37 millimeters (1.46 inches) of rain has fallen this year in an area that normally receives 130 to 180 millimeters.
The drought also has affected fruit and grain producers.