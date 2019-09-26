CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed forward Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, $21-million deal.

The signing of the 21-year-old Tkachuk through the 2021-22 season means another key part of Calgary's nucleus will stay.

Tkachuk, who was a restricted free agent, will arrive at camp before the Flames' season opener on Oct. 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The son of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk and older brother of Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk had career highs in goals (34), assists (43) and points (77) last season.

Tkachuk has 71 goals and 174 points in 224 regular-season NHL games since getting drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2016. He's added two goals and an assist in nine playoff outings.

