Canada revokes status of Syrian envoy

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's foreign minister has revoked the consular status of a supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The action comes a day after Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said she didn't know her department had approved Waseem Ramli as honorary consul general in Montreal.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012 over alleged violations of human rights, including chemical attacks. But the Canadian government allowed Syria to maintain honorary consulates led by Canadians in Montreal and Vancouver to assist Syrians with passports and other administrative issues.

Ramli has defended the Assad government on social media and is pictured with Assad on his Facebook profile. His Facebook page also includes photos of his Hummer with a picture of Assad on a window.