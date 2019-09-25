  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/25 22:05
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 68 62
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60
Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 49 66
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 60 64
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94
Washington 0 3 0 .000 63 94
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 50 39
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.