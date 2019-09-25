PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is urging a pause in protests that have paralyzed the Caribbean nation.

Moïse appealed for calm and unity in a televised speech early Wednesday as he asked opponents to help his administration resolve the multiple problems Haiti is facing.

The country has been roiled by months of protests over a corruption scandal that erupted shortly after Moïse took office involving allegations that top officials embezzled public funds meant for social programs. Moïse also is trying to alleviate a fuel crisis that has left motorists fuming and gas stations closed around the country.

Gasoline suppliers are demanding some $100 million owed for previous shipments before delivering more supplies, but the cash-strapped government has been unable to meet their demands.

Despite the speech, schools and businesses remain closed and barricades including burning tires have been set up across Port-au-Prince.