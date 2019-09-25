TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nuit Blanche Taipei 2019 (白晝之夜) will feature art installations and take place in Dazhi and Neihu districts, with a series of launch events from Oct. 5-6.

The fourth edition of Nuit Blanche Taipei invites artists from France, America, the U.K., Australia and elsewhere to showcase 22 large-scale art installations outdoors. In addition to the festival, there will be performances, workshops, and forums hosted by more than 100 artists.

Sean Hu (胡朝聖), creative director and a curator, said at the event’s press conference on Wednesday (Sep. 25) the theme of “double ballet” is intended to encourage Taipei’s residents to become ballet dancers for the night. He wants the city to turn into a stage and for people to share their stories and connections to Taipei through art.

One of the highlight works is from Australia’s Parer Studio and its exhibit, “Intrude,” is a 7-meter-tall inflatable white rabbit. The cute, sweet and innocent-looking installation will highlight environmental issues and be exhibited at Meiti Riverside Park Gate No.16.

Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave (公孫孟), director of the French Office in Taipei, explained the concept of Nuit Blanche is to encourage citizens to interact with the local community, artists, and travelers. A total of 30 cities worldwide already host the event.

Casabonne-Masonnave said 400,000 people visited Nuit Blanche Taipei in 2018, a number that shocked him. “Apparently, the citizens of Taipei are curious and love arts and culture.”

Casabonne-Masonnave said the most important element of Nuit Blanche is encounters and interactions. This year the focus will be on digital art.

There will also be video recordings on the big screens at ATT 4 Recharge, Miramar department store, New Square mall. Also, in the Miramar Ferris Wheel carousels there will be artists waiting to talk to the public.

Nuit Blanche Taipei will take place over a 12-hour period, from 6 p.m., Oct. 5, until Oct. 6 at 6 a.m. The MRT will extend its operating hours on the Wenhu line to Zhongxiao Fuxing station until 2 a.m, on Oct. 6.

For more information, visit the official website and Facebook page.