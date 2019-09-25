TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The free annual Taroko Music Festival organized by Taroko National Park Headquarters (TNPH) will take place at Taroko Terrace (太魯閣台地) on Oct. 26 this year.

According to the event’s Facebook post, the festival's morning session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will feature dance troupe performances from the College of Indigenous Studies at National Dong Hwa University, Gorge Duet, and Huasi Wedding Band.

The afternoon session from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. will see performances from the Hualien Symphony Orchestra, Ayug dancing troupe, Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra, and singer Johnny Yin.

Shuttle bus services will be provided for the morning session on Oct. 26, from TRA Xincheng (Taroko) Station to the venue, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for the return trip. For the afternoon session, the shuttle services from TRA Xincheng Station to the venue will be provided from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the return trip.

For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook page.