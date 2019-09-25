TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the husbandry industry on Wednesday (Sept. 25), as part of the island nation’s bid to promote exchanges with Southeast Asia.

The document was inked at the second forum on the “Genetic Selection on Climate-Resilient Farm Animals” held in Taipei, reported United Daily News. The event saw the participation of industry experts and officials from the U.K., Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

According to Livestock Research Institute of the Council of Agriculture, Taiwan partnered with the Philippines through similar initiatives in 2015 and 2016. Under the MOU, Taiwan and Vietnam will embark on projects such as husbandry material exchange, talent training, and other initiatives.

Taiwan is working to further improve relations with countries set out in the New Southbound Policy (NSP), in order to diversify trade and reduce reliance on China.

New Power Party legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), however, has questioned the efficacy of the policy. Citing statistics, he pointed out on Monday (Sept. 24) the island saw a drop of NT$4.2 billion in trade with NSP countries last year, reported Liberty Times.