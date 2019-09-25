  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/25 16:37

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 55 .650 _
Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 9
Boston 81 75 .519 20½
Toronto 64 93 .408 38
Baltimore 51 106 .325 51
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Oakland 94 62 .603 8
Texas 75 81 .481 27
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32
Seattle 66 90 .423 36

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 12, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.