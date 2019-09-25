  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/25 16:37

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 9 _ 6-4 W-1 46-33 47-31
Boston 81 75 .519 20½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 37-41 44-34
Toronto 64 93 .408 38 29 7-3 W-1 32-44 32-49
Baltimore 51 106 .325 51 42 3-7 L-1 25-56 26-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-35 50-25
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4 ½ 7-3 W-1 49-32 43-32
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½ 24 4-6 L-1 35-39 33-48
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½ 36 2-8 L-1 29-47 28-53
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½ 46 3-7 W-1 22-56 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 60-21 42-33
Oakland 94 62 .603 8 _ 8-2 L-1 52-29 42-33
Texas 75 81 .481 27 17½ 3-7 W-1 42-33 33-48
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 22½ 3-7 L-1 36-39 34-47
Seattle 66 90 .423 36 26½ 6-4 L-1 33-42 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 50-31 46-30
z-Washington 86 69 .555 9 _ 5-5 W-1 43-31 43-38
New York 81 75 .519 14½ 5 5-5 L-1 43-32 38-43
Philadelphia 79 76 .510 16 4-6 L-2 43-35 36-41
Miami 55 101 .353 40½ 31 4-6 W-2 30-51 25-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 67 .573 _ _ 7-3 W-6 49-29 41-38
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 _ 8-2 W-4 49-32 37-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 4 4-6 L-6 51-30 31-44
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16½ 13 6-4 L-1 41-37 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24½ 21 1-9 L-9 31-44 34-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-1 59-22 41-34
Arizona 80 77 .510 20½ 5-5 L-2 39-37 41-40
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25 11 5-5 W-1 33-42 42-39
San Diego 70 86 .449 30 16 2-8 W-1 36-42 34-44
Colorado 67 89 .429 33 19 5-5 L-1 40-38 27-51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 12, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, 19 innings

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.