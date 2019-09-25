  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lee Ching-yu returns to Taiwan without husband after bid to secure his temporary release

Lee tried to bargain with Chinese government so Lee Ming-che could attend father's funeral

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/25 16:33
Lee Ching-yu returns to Taipei Taoyuan Intl. Airport on Sept. 24

Lee Ching-yu returns to Taipei Taoyuan Intl. Airport on Sept. 24 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Earlier this week on Monday (Sept. 23), the wife of imprisoned Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) asked authorities in China to grant him temporary release to return to Taiwan to mourn the death of his father who passed away on Aug. 17.

Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), wife of Lee Ming-che, issued a statement Monday before boarding a flight to China to petition Chinese authorities directly. According to reports, Beijing has responded to Lee Ching-yu, denying her request to release the imprisoned Lee, declaring that granting such a request would be unlawful.

In her statement, Lee Ching-yu cited Chinese law, which says that the convicted are entitled to attend the funeral of their parents. Lee also offered to act “as a hostage” to make her own freedom collateral in order to convince Chinese authorities that her husband could be trusted to return.

Lee Ching-yu reportedly met with her husband in prison on Tuesday (Sept. 24). She relayed a message in which Lee declared that his deceased father would be proud of what his wife has done, and that he hopes that his mother can support Ching-yu’s bid to free him so that he might attend the funeral. However, Lee stated that he did not want his wife to be forced to serve as a hostage to the Chinese government on his behalf, reports Liberty Times.

Lee Ching-yu returned to Taiwan from China on the evening of Sept. 24 after informing her husband of his father’s death, and her unsuccessful bid to secure his temporary release from the communist government. Lee Ming-che was arrested in China in 2017, and is serving a five year sentence for the crime of “subverting state power.”
Lee Ching-yu
Lee Ming-che
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: 'Taiwan independence cave' spotted in China
Photo of the Day: 'Taiwan independence cave' spotted in China
2019/09/24 17:26
Wife of imprisoned Taiwan activist asks for his temporary release to mourn for late father
Wife of imprisoned Taiwan activist asks for his temporary release to mourn for late father
2019/09/23 17:30
Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
2019/09/21 07:04
China detains US citizen, FedEx pilot on suspicion of ‘smuggling weapons’
China detains US citizen, FedEx pilot on suspicion of ‘smuggling weapons’
2019/09/20 17:39
Debt-trap diplomacy: China secures Gold Ridge Mine in Solomon Islands
Debt-trap diplomacy: China secures Gold Ridge Mine in Solomon Islands
2019/09/20 15:36