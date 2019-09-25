  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/25 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 94 62 .603 _
Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 _
Cleveland 92 64 .590 ½

___

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 12 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
z-Washington 86 69 .555 _
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 _
Chicago 82 74 .526 4

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

___