Taiwan sounds alarm on South Korean products over swine flu fear

South Korea confirmed its fourth case of the deadly pig epidemic within a week, while those importing pork will be fined NT$200,000

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/25 17:30
Fish and cheese sausage stick product label (CNA image)

Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) questions safety of online food products. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korean produced fish and cheese sausage sticks, all available on local online shopping platforms and allegedly containing pork, are causing concern as the Northeast Asian country is experiencing an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF).

Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), chairman of the New Power Party (NPP), showed images of a product label at an interpellation session on Wednesday (Sept. 25), indicating pork is an ingredient in fish and cheese sausage sticks produced in South Korea, reported Central News Agency. The product can be found on local e-commerce websites, he said, posing a risk to the island’s animal disease control efforts.

In response, Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) pledged to address the issue. The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine also promised it would immediately look into the situation and remove products if they are found to contain hazardous ingredients, said the report.

South Korea on Tuesday (Sept. 24) confirmed its fourth case of the deadly pig epidemic within a week, while the affected farms are mostly located in towns bordering North Korea. South Korea is the ninth Asian nation to have recorded ASF cases, following China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

Tighter border controls were imposed on visitors from South Korea as of Sept. 17. Individuals importing pork into Taiwan will be subject to a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,394) and those who fail to pay the fine will be denied entry to the country.
