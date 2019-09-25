TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The recent events in Hong Kong prove that dictatorship and democracy cannot coexist, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) told former East German dissident and singer Wolf Biermann Wednesday (September 25).

In a reference to the Berlin Wall, Chen said China had built a new high wall using modern technology to watch its population and to undermine the democratic systems in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

Hong Kong’s experience with the “One Country, Two Systems” formula showed the world clearly that it was impossible for dictatorship and democracy to coexist, the vice president told his guest.

Chen praised Biermann’s efforts in supporting the late Chinese human rights activist Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia, who was allowed to travel to Germany for medical treatment last year.

Biermann, 82, will perform with his wife, singer Pamela Biermann, at the Taipei Poetry Festival Saturday September 28.

