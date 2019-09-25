TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Nineteen people have been rescued from a Chinese cult, while its leader and four other followers were arrested in central Taiwan in late August, after a young Taiwanese member had allegedly been tortured to death by cult members in China.

A religious cult founded in China by a 61-year-old woman claiming to be a living Buddha surnamed Lin (林) was busted late last month by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers, Taichung police, and Nantou police in a remote mountainous area of Nantou. The raid was a culmination of several months of investigation begun by the CIB earlier this year after a young female member of the suspiciously died after visiting the cult's compound in China.

In March, a 20-year-old Taiwanese woman told her family that she would be traveling to Nanning in China's Guangxi Province to study religious teachings. However, she suddenly and mysteriously died and her parents suspected that she had been tortured to death by cult members.



Mallet and rods found on scene. (CIB photo)

Her parents reported the case to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office and in turn notified the CIB, which joined Taichung and Nantou police in carrying out an investigation. Police found that the China Baiyang Sigui Lingbao Holy Path (中華白陽四貴靈寶聖道會) had been founded by Lin, who claimed to be a living Buddha and had been recruiting followers since 2009.

Lin used the promise of "purifying the soul" to entice members to join. By getting members to introduce family members, the cult eventually grew to 100 members aged two to 80, reported Liberty Times.

Once a person joined the cult, it was said to be very difficult to leave and individual thought was repressed. Those who attempted to leave would allegedly be beaten and were held in captivity.



Badly bruised back of beating victim. (CIB photo)

Members would monitor and report on each other. Whenever a member failed to follow the cult's rules, especially expressing a wish to leave, leaders would allegedly violently beat them.

Beyond attempting to flee, other violations that would lead to punishment included "ignoring the gods" and "swearing in the name of the sage," reported UDN. In addition to beatings, punishments meted out included not being allowed to bathe or eat and having one's hands and feet bound.

According to police, dozens of cult members were beaten and injured under Lin's watch. A two-year-old girl was thrown and beaten by several followers with quilts and cushions, while many adult members suffered severe bruises on their backs, thighs, and buttocks as the result of beatings, according to UDN.



Implements allegedly used for beatings and torture. (CIB photo)

Branches of the cult were eventually opened up in the Taiwanese counties of Taichung and Nantou. When the deceased young women left for China, she was to work with Lin on opening a new branch, before suddenly suffering a violent death, reported Liberty Times.

Police soon began to suspect that at least five families were being held captive and being tortured by the group. In late August, police trekked into a remote area of Nantou where they found the cult's compound tightly sealed with locked metal doors and chain-link fences.

After special agents scaled the fences, they ran on foot for dozens of meters before finally reaching the two-story compound, where they broke down the door. Once inside, agents rescued 19 members and arrested Lin and four other leaders, reported Liberty Times.

On the scene, officers found mallets, rods, sticks, cult dogma, hard disks, computers, uniform, books, cash, among other items. Despite bizarre and contradictory regulations such as "even if you are a master, you cannot take advantage of others," "I am rude to the Immortal Buddha," "ignore the Buddha's own problems," "rice bowls may not be refilled," the 19 believers present still believed that Lin would help them exorcise demons.



Thigh of badly beaten cult member. (CIB photo)