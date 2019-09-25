TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of Sept. 19, police in New Taipei City conducted raids in the Banqiao (板橋), Shulin (樹林), and Taishan (泰山) Districts of the city in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Taipei Police Department and the Keelung Customs Bureau after an investigation into drug trafficking.

At a press conference held Wednesday (Sept. 25) morning, it was announced that a man, surnamed Ye (葉), and three accomplices were arrested in the raids, and that over 52 bricks of heroin were also seized. The heroin bricks, with a total weight of approximately 20 kg were disguised in packaging to intended to look like tea leaves, in order to avoid being seized at customs.

The total street price for the drugs is estimated to exceed NT$100 million (US$3.2 million) and the total haul would have yielded roughly 160,000 doses for users, according to the New Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office. This is the largest heroin bust this year in the greater Taipei area, reports LTN.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was at the press conference this morning to inspect the seized drugs and commend law enforcement agencies for their work. He emphasized that a single brick of the heroin was worth about NT$2 million (US$64,000), while urging police to be more vigilant as drug production and trafficking has become more sophisticated in recent years, reports LTN.



(Photo from New Taipei Prosecutors Office)