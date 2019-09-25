TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Wednesday (Sept.25) the uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for July and August, with the NT$10 million (about US$322,000) Special Prize winning number being 45698621 and the NT$2 million Grand Prize winning number being 19614436. Did you hit the jackpot?

Special Prize 45698621 NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number. Grand Prize 19614436 NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number. First Prize 96182420; 47464012; 62781818 NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers. Second Prize NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Third Prize NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Fourth Prize NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Fifth Prize NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Sixth Prize NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Additional

Sixth Prize 928; 899 NT$200 for matching the three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

The ministry reminds all winners of the July and August uniform invoice lotteries to claim their prizes between Oct. 5, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020.

For winners of the special, grand, first, second, third and fourth prizes, a 20 percent withholding tax is levied on the prize. The ministry reminds all winners of the July and August uniform invoice lotteries to claim their prizes between Oct. 5, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020.