WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's education minister is calling for an investigation after reports that a student's body lay undiscovered in a university dorm room for nearly eight weeks.

Authorities have released few details of the incident at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch.

But New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins tells The Associated Press that it was a horrific situation for the family and nobody should be left in a dorm room for so long.

Hipkins says there is a duty of care that goes with operating a university residence hall and "clearly that's not been present in this case."

He says the university needs to conduct a thorough investigation.

News organization Stuff reports the student's body lay undiscovered in his room for almost two months before other students noticed a smell.