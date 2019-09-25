Luz Aponte Velazquez lies on a cot at the Ramon Quinones Medina High School, one of the shelters enabled by the municipality of Yabucoa, before the ar
Clouds approach the Yabucoa municipal cemetery in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Tropical Storm Karen regained strength as it swirled
A municipal worker turns on portable lights atthe inner courtyard of Ramon Quinones Medina High School, one of the shelters enabled by the municipalit
A house without a roof is surrounded by clouds on a mountain in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Tropical Storm Karen regained strength
Mayor Rafael Surillo, wearing a blue cap, watches a televised weather report flanked by employees at a makeshift emergency center as they wait for the
A man uses a flour bag to protect himself from the rain, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Tropical Storm Karen regained strength as i
Maria Claudio Maldonado cares for her 83 year-old mother 83 year-old Dominga Maldonado at the Mendez Head Start Center, which has been set up as a tem
A man walks in the rain in Yabucoa, before the arrival of Tropical Storm Karen, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Karen regained tropi
Municipal workers install a shower system in a bathroom at the Ramon Quinones Medina High School, being prepped as a temporary shelter, in Yabucoa, Pu
A portable light pole sits parked in a courtyard of Ramon Quinones Medina High School, where residents can seek temporary shelter, as residents prepar
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are reporting limited power outages, flooding and landslides as Tropical Storm Karen swirls away from the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday.
Some schools and government offices were expected to reopen in the region with the exception of those in St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's San Juan office, said heavy rains would keep affecting Puerto Rico's southern and eastern region until shortly before dawn on Wednesday.
"It's not the moment to lower your guard," he warned.
Karen was located about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northeast of San Juan Tuesday night. It had maximum sustained winds increased in the afternoon to 45 mph (75 kph), with some strengthening expected in upcoming days.