TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that moist northeast winds will bring rain to Taiwan for five days, starting on Thursday (Sept. 26), while Tropical Storm Mitag (米塔) could form on Sunday (Sept. 29).

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) told ETtoday that on Thursday, the northeasterly winds will bring more moisture to Taiwan. Northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan will likely see scattered showers on Thursday, and rainy weather is expected to continue until Monday (Sept. 30).

As for the weather today (Sept. 25), Liu said that conditions will be relatively drier, with rain only likely in on the north coast of Keelung, Yilan, and northeastern Taiwan. Low temperatures in the morning are expected to dip down to 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs are expected to reach 27 to 28 degrees, and central and southern Taiwan will see the mercury climb to 30 to 32 degrees.



ECMWF model (left), GFS model (right).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and Global Forecast System (GFS) weather model simulations show that a tropical disturbance will form to the northeast of the Philippines by 8 p.m. on Sunday. If the system develops into a tropical storm, it will be the 18th of the year, but it is not yet known if it will travel on a path toward Taiwan.

Liu said that data on the impending tropical disturbance is frequently changing. He said at first, it appeared it could be on a path to strike Taiwan, but the latest forecast predicts it will head toward Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

As it is nearly a week away, Liu said more time is needed to observe the system to better predict its future path and intensity.