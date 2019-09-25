Indonesian riot police fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than 80 students in Indonesia's capital are being treated at a hospital after clashing with police during protests sparked by a new law that critics say cripples the country's anti-corruption agency.
Officials at Jakarta's Pertamina Hospital said Wednesday that the injuries included broken bones, head wounds and respiratory problems due to tear gas.
The protests outside Parliament were dispersed just before midnight after descending into violence. By Wednesday morning, city officers were cleaning up rocks, plastic bottles, banners and other debris from the protest.
Other demonstrations were held in cities around the country.
Several student groups vowed to return to the streets Wednesday and do so until the new law is revoked.
The House speaker has called on the students to stop protesting and invited them for dialogue.