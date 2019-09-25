TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Western woman clad in a T-shirt associated with pro-China thugs was captured on video on Sunday (Sept. 22) ripping down posters and lecturing Hong Kong protesters that "safety is more important than freedom."

On Sunday, Passion Times released a video of a Caucasian woman tearing protest posters off a wall and lecturing Hong Kong protesters in the city's Prince Edward area. In the tweet, the newspaper pointed out that the light blue T-shirt the woman was wearing was the exact same "I love 香港 [Hong Kong]" shirt worn by pro-China, pro-police thugs seen assaulting pedestrians in Hong Kong's Fortress Hill area on Sept. 14.

The video begins with Hong Kong protestors confronting the woman as she feverishly tears down protest posters. Before the protestors can explain to the agitated woman why they chose the wall to express themselves, she interjects "Why don't the universities get involved instead of protesting? What a waste of time for everybody? You guys should be enjoying your Sunday."

As she chides the protestors for using the non-violent method of scrawling graffiti on a wall, she pontificates: "Violence breeds violence... Find me one case where violence led to a solution." A couple of obvious examples that come to mind would be the American Revolutionary War and resistance against Apartheid in South Africa, among many other struggles for independence, freedom, and democracy over the past 200 years.

The woman tries to "inform" the protestors, "You guys value freedom more than safety." Then, in a line of reasoning eerily similar to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mantra, the woman says, "I think safety is more important than freedom."

She said that if there is a safe environment "you can communicate." A person then interjects "But, they are worried about their safety."

The woman then patronizingly says, "Your value system is different." As she continues to tear away at a poster, she proudly parrots the CCP line, "China's thinking is safety is more important than freedom."

A middle-aged Hong Kong woman appears on the scene and says in Cantonese "You can't tear that off." The Western woman then responds in Mandarin, "speak to me."

The Hong Kong woman then tells her in Mandarin, "You can't tear that off." The Caucasian woman then replies, "This is my city too."

The Hong Kong woman tells her that the sign was posted by others and she should not tear it down. The video ends with a heavy-set Hong Kong man standing in front of the wall to prevent the woman from continuing to tear down signs and saying that he cannot speak English.