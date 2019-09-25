  1. Home
  2. World

ADB trims Asian outlook, citing trade wars, global slowdown

By  Associated Press
2019/09/25 09:34
FILE - In this June 10, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district of

FILE - In this June 10, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district of

FILE - In this March 10, 2010, file photo, containers are seen at a port in Singapore. In a report released Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, the Asian Devel

FILE - In this March 10, 2010, file photo, containers are seen at a port in Singapore. In a report released Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, the Asian Devel

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepare to pose for a group photo during the

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepare to pose for a group photo during the

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2013, file photo, Indian laborers carry a giant basket of vegetables to a wholesale market in Kolkata, India. In a report rele

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2013, file photo, Indian laborers carry a giant basket of vegetables to a wholesale market in Kolkata, India. In a report rele

BANGKOK (AP) — The Asian Development Bank says that escalating trade tensions will sap Asian economies of some of their potential in this year and the next.

The regional lender says in a report released Wednesday that it expects regional growth of 5.4% this year and 5.5% in the coming year, slightly below its earlier forecasts.

The report cites a risk of a further deterioration in trade friction, such as the tariff war between China and the U.S. and a festering dispute between Japan and South Korea.

It said uncertainty over such rifts could also further destabilize financial markets, compounding the problems.

In broader terms, the report urges regional governments to do a better job of providing affordable housing and public transport to help support growth and improvements in urban living standards.