BANGKOK (AP) — The Asian Development Bank says that escalating trade tensions will sap Asian economies of some of their potential in this year and the next.

The regional lender says in a report released Wednesday that it expects regional growth of 5.4% this year and 5.5% in the coming year, slightly below its earlier forecasts.

The report cites a risk of a further deterioration in trade friction, such as the tariff war between China and the U.S. and a festering dispute between Japan and South Korea.

It said uncertainty over such rifts could also further destabilize financial markets, compounding the problems.

In broader terms, the report urges regional governments to do a better job of providing affordable housing and public transport to help support growth and improvements in urban living standards.