TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This Saturday (Sept. 28) in Taipei, the Daniel Pearl Day Music Festival will be celebrating its 18th year in Taiwan.

Daniel Pearl World Music Day is one of Taiwan’s preeminent outdoor music festivals and is completely free for the public to enjoy. The event is being held at Taipei’s Hakka Cultural Park near the Taipower MRT station, with music scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

The Daniel Pearl festival is a yearly event held in cities all over the world between September and October to celebrate the life of Journalist Daniel Pearl, who was taken hostage and killed by terrorists while working as the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Wall Street Journal in 2002. This year, the event is being hosted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international non-profit fighting for media transparency the rights of journalists.

Following the previous sponsorship of the U.S. State Department and the American Institute in Taiwan, RSF is honored to be a part of the yearly event which honors the hard work and sacrifices that journalists make every year in the pursuit of a free press and an informed global populace, as the press release notes.

“With rising political tensions around the world, the role of journalism in preserving peace and freedom has never been more valid. Journalists around the world continue to risk their lives in dangerous and politically charged environments to support a free press.”

During his lifetime, Daniel Pearl was committed to furthering peace, hope and humanity in his work as an influential journalist. He was also a musician and a lover of music and the arts.



Daniel Pearl (Associated Press image)

In an effort to promote the things Daniel worked toward in his life, and to celebrate his life along with global music and culture, his friends and colleagues began the tradition of the annual Daniel Pearl Music Day. Following memorials held across the world in 2002 after his passing, Daniel Pearl Music Day festivals, begun in 2003, have since been held in over 140 countries.

Daniel Pearl’s family members even took time to send a statement of thanks to the organizers, musicians and attendees of the event in Taipei.

“Please give our love and appreciation to all our friends in Taipei, especially the musicians, the journalists, the organizations that sponsor you, and the children, of course, who come to the park to hear the sounds of a better world blend with the sounds of Danny. Love,

Judea and Ruth”

The line-up at this year’s festival will not disappoint. In addition to a long list of talented DJs the following bands will share their music from the main stage: A Bit Stoned, Fuzzy Wall, the Flat Fives, the Reggae Riddims, the 7th Sons, Balkazar, and Higher Rootz.

For more information on Daniel Pearl World Music Day, visit the official Facebook event page or the Daniel Pearl Foundation homepage.



Photo from 2018 Daniel Pearl Day of Music (Courtesy of event organizers)