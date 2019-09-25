NEW YORK (AP) — The U.N.'s General Assembly can be a daunting experience for new world leaders, but for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it could have been something of a respite.

The diplomatic gathering offered a chance to leave the melodrama of Britain's stalled departure from the European Union behind for 72 hours. Johnson could show a Brexit-befuddled world that Britain is still a serious global player and cement his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

That was never going to be easy. And it got spectacularly harder on Tuesday, when the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted illegally when he suspended Parliament just weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

The ruling means lawmakers will reconvene on Wednesday, so Johnson abruptly cut short his trip.