TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have released veteran goalie Michal Neuvirth, meaning Michael Hutchinson has likely won the backup job.

Neuvirth was vying for the No. 2 spot behind Frederik Andersen. But he played just two periods during training camp because of an unspecified injury.

Hutchinson made 38 saves in a 3-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday behind a largely AHL lineup. Neuvirth was supposed to be in Montreal, but coach Mike Babcock said he "wasn't feeling up to it."

The 31-year-old Neuvirth has played in the NHL with Washington, Buffalo, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia. He has a career record of 105-93-26, with a .910 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average in 257 games.

Toronto also recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo on Tuesday from its AHL camp.