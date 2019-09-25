TORONTO (AP) — Canada's foreign minister is calling her government's approval of a known supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad to a consular job in Canada "unacceptable" and says she will take action "very quickly."

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she was unaware her Department of Global Affairs approved Waseem Ramli to become an honorary consul general in Montreal.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012. But the Canadian government allowed Syria to maintain honorary consulates with Canadians leading them in Montreal and Vancouver to assist Syrians with passports and other administrative issues.

Ramli has defended the Assad government on social media and is pictured with Assad on his Facebook profile. His Facebook page also includes photos of his Hummer with a picture of Assad adorned on a window.