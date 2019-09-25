LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — UEFA has picked St. Petersburg, Munich and London to host the Champions League finals from 2021 through 2023.

The decision was announced after an executive committee meeting Tuesday, confirming a report by The Associated Press last month that UEFA would focus on long-term planning for the biggest game in world soccer. It has typically awarded the hosting rights one year at a time.

The finals will be played at the home stadiums of Zenit St. Petersburg, Bayern Munich and England's national team. All three stadiums will also host 2020 European Championship games.

UEFA's executive committee also awarded the 2021 Europa League final to Spain, at Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Georgia was the other bidder, proposing the national arena in Tbilisi.

The 2021 Super Cup — played between the winners of that year's Champions League and Europa League — will be played at Northern Ireland's national stadium in Belfast.

___

