Socialist bloc back in Venezuela congress after boycott

By  Associated Press
2019/09/25 01:48
Lawmakers Tania Diaz of the Venezuelan Socialist United Party speaks during a National Assembly session in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

National Assembly President Juan Guaido waves as he arrives for a legislative session in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Lawmakers with t

Lawmaker Pedro Carreno, left, of the Venezuelan Socialist United Party, argues with Assembly's Vice President Edgar Zambrano, center, and National Ass

Lawmakers representing the Venezuelan Socialist United Party, attend a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Edgar Zambrano, the first Vice President of National Assembly, left, shares a moment with National Assembly Juan Guaido, during a legislative session

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Socialist party lawmakers have ended a two-year boycott of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress as part of a deal between Nicolás Maduro's government and a minority of opposition parties.

The legislators' arrival at the National Assembly Tuesday set off a fiery confrontation with anti-Maduro lawmakers.

Congress is the only federal government institution controlled by the opposition. It's led by Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by over 50 nations as the country's legitimate president.

Maduro has largely ignored congress and the pro-Maduro Supreme Court has rejected many of its decisions. But the government has held talks with a few opposition parties, apparently hoping to split the anti-Maduro bloc. As part of that, it agreed to have its representatives return to congress.

The opposition holds more than 80 seats.