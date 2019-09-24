  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/24 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 57-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 9 _ 6-4 W-1 46-33 47-31
Boston 81 75 .519 20½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 37-41 44-34
Toronto 64 93 .408 38 29 7-3 W-1 32-44 32-49
Baltimore 51 106 .325 51 42 3-7 L-1 25-56 26-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 46-35 50-25
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4 ½ 7-3 W-1 49-32 43-32
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½ 24 4-6 L-1 35-39 33-48
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½ 36 2-8 L-1 29-47 28-53
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½ 46 3-7 W-1 22-56 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 60-21 42-33
Oakland 94 62 .603 8 _ 8-2 L-1 52-29 42-33
Texas 75 81 .481 27 17½ 3-7 W-1 42-33 33-48
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32 22½ 3-7 L-1 36-39 34-47
Seattle 66 90 .423 36 26½ 6-4 L-1 33-42 33-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 50-31 46-30
Washington 86 69 .555 9 _ 5-5 W-1 43-31 43-38
New York 81 75 .519 14½ 5 5-5 L-1 43-32 38-43
Philadelphia 79 76 .510 16 4-6 L-2 43-35 36-41
Miami 55 101 .353 40½ 31 4-6 W-2 30-51 25-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-St. Louis 90 67 .573 _ _ 7-3 W-6 49-29 41-38
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 _ 8-2 W-4 49-32 37-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 4 4-6 L-6 51-30 31-44
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16½ 13 6-4 L-1 41-37 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24½ 21 1-9 L-9 31-44 34-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-1 59-22 41-34
Arizona 80 77 .510 20½ 5-5 L-2 39-37 41-40
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25 11 5-5 W-1 33-42 42-39
San Diego 70 86 .449 30 16 2-8 W-1 36-42 34-44
Colorado 67 89 .429 33 19 5-5 L-1 40-38 27-51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.