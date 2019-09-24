All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|61
|.611
|_
|Washington
|86
|69
|.555
|9
|New York
|81
|75
|.519
|14½
|Philadelphia
|79
|76
|.510
|16
|Miami
|55
|101
|.353
|40½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|90
|67
|.573
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|70
|.551
|3½
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|7½
|Cincinnati
|73
|83
|.468
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|91
|.417
|24½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|Arizona
|80
|77
|.510
|20½
|San Francisco
|75
|81
|.481
|25
|San Diego
|70
|86
|.449
|30
|Colorado
|67
|89
|.429
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 9, Arizona 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.