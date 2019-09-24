  1. Home
National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/24 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 61 .611 _
Washington 86 69 .555 9
New York 81 75 .519 14½
Philadelphia 79 76 .510 16
Miami 55 101 .353 40½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 90 67 .573 _
Milwaukee 86 70 .551
Chicago 82 74 .526
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16½
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _
Arizona 80 77 .510 20½
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25
San Diego 70 86 .449 30
Colorado 67 89 .429 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday's Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.