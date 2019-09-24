NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina Courage
|14
|4
|4
|46
|50
|19
|Chicago
|13
|8
|2
|41
|39
|27
|Portland
|11
|5
|6
|39
|40
|29
|Utah Royals FC
|9
|8
|4
|31
|21
|20
|Reign FC
|8
|6
|7
|31
|21
|24
|Washington Spirit
|7
|8
|5
|26
|25
|24
|Houston
|7
|11
|4
|25
|20
|34
|Sky Blue FC
|5
|13
|4
|19
|17
|30
|Orlando Pride
|4
|15
|2
|14
|21
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina Courage 1, Houston 0
Utah Royals FC at Reign FC ppd.
Chicago 3, Washington Spirit 1
North Carolina Courage 3, Utah Royals FC 0
Sky Blue FC 1, Reign FC 0
Portland 1, Houston 0
Washington Spirit at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando Pride at Sky Blue FC, 1 p.m.
Portland at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.