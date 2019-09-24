American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|Tampa Bay
|93
|64
|.592
|9
|Boston
|81
|75
|.519
|20½
|Toronto
|64
|93
|.408
|38
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|.325
|51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|92
|64
|.590
|4
|Chicago
|68
|87
|.439
|27½
|Kansas City
|57
|100
|.363
|39½
|Detroit
|46
|109
|.297
|49½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|8
|Texas
|75
|81
|.481
|27
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|Seattle
|66
|90
|.423
|36
x-clinched division
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.