American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/24 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 102 55 .650 _
Tampa Bay 93 64 .592 9
Boston 81 75 .519 20½
Toronto 64 93 .408 38
Baltimore 51 106 .325 51
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 96 60 .615 _
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Oakland 94 62 .603 8
Texas 75 81 .481 27
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32
Seattle 66 90 .423 36

x-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.