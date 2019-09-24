TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwan college student won the first prize at Croatian One Minute Film Festival for a film recording the sounds of squabbles between her parents over the years and highlighting how a child can be affected by domestic violence.

Ye Yi-zhen (葉亦真), a student at the Department of Visual Communication Design, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, and two classmates worked together to create the award winning one-minute film titled “Diary.” The film shows a girl writing, “Today is my birthday, dad and mum are celebrating with me, we’re so happy. I love my family,” and drawing the celebration in her diary, fantasizing what her birthday should be like.

However, the background sounds are the noises of her parents quarreling and shouting at each other to reflect the surrounding environment. The drawing becomes scrawling as the squabble continues, and finally the girl starts to sob.

“Because of domestic violence, I won the first prize at a film festival,” Ye told Central News Agency (CNA) during an interview. She said she had gone through many experiences of her parents quarreling at home since she was a small child, adding that police once came to check after receiving reports.

Ye said she began to collect the quarrel sounds for evidentiary purposes when she was a high school student, but never called the 113 domestic violence protection hotline. She added that she felt happier when she left home to go to college, but felt sorry for her brother who is a high school student and still has to stay at home.

She told CNA that her inspiration to make the film came from the “real situation” at her home and didn’t expect to win the first prize out of more than 600 films from more than 20 countries.

She said she hopes her film will raise more awareness about domestic violence.

(YouTube video)