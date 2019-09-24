MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A 60-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with hiding her mother's corpse after authorities say she didn't report the death for up to four months while living off her mom's income.

Paula Bergold allegedly put the body of her 89-year-old mother, Ruby, in a container covered in plastic, and moved it to the basement of her Peshtigo home in eastern Wisconsin, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Green Bay.

WLUK-TV reports a neighbor called police because Ruby Bergold hadn't been seen since May and Paula was being evasive.

Court records don't list an attorney to comment on Bergold's behalf. She allegedly told police her mother died in a chair and she couldn't bring herself to call police. She said she'd been living off her mother's Social Security and investments.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com