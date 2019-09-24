TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York Monday (September 23), leaders of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) promised to reduce energy consumption by 30 percent by the year 2025.

The same year, the member countries will increase their use of renewable energy by 23 percent, while the use of gasoline by small vehicles should be cut by 26 percent from 2015 to 2025, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the event.

He touted the ASEAN Social and Cultural Master Plan which aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels under a project for energy transition, reports said.

The Thai premier, who spoke for ASEAN at the climate summit, also pointed out that the group of Southeast Asian nations had already reduced the use of energy by more than 20 percent since 2005.

The region was committed to cooperation with international plans fighting climate change and reducing its impact on regional societies and economies, Prayut told the delegates.

