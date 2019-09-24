President Tsai Ing-wen received the winners of this year’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons Awards at the Presidential Office Sept. 23 in Taipei City, describing them as an inspiration to all.



These talented individuals are set to be the drivers of Taiwan’s future development, Tsai said. The people and government are thankful for their contributions and look forward to seeing them achieve even greater things, she added.



The 10 winners of the prestigious annual honor are Chang He-sen, Chien Chi-ling, Chou Tien-chen, Chuang Huai-chia, Lin Cheng-jung, Liu Po-chun, Tsao Yu-Chung, Wang Ting-chieh, Wu Chi-heng and Yang Hung-yi.



Chang, chairperson of Kelly Love Co. Ltd. in the southern city of Kaohsiung, was recognized for promoting locally made fabrics; Chien, a principal dancer at New York City-based Martha Graham Dance Company, for showcasing the country’s arts prowess; Chou, a badminton player, for success in multiple international competitions; Chuang, an assistant investigator at Miaoli County-based National Health Research Institutes, for her immunology research; and Lin, a lieutenant colonel in the army, for his disaster relief work.



In addition, Liu, the country’s first female chief umpire in baseball and a winner at the International Olympic Committee’s Women and Sport Awards this year, was recognized for representing Taiwan in the global community; Tsao, a distinguished professor in the Department of Industrial Management at Taipei City-based National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, for his research on artificial intelligence; Wang, a volunteer at Mennonite Christian Hospital in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County, for helping patients with disabilities; Wu, chief operating officer at Taipei-based Nice Garden Industrial Co. Ltd., for promoting farm-to-table agriculture; and Yang, a teacher at Muzha Vocational High School in Taipei, for his work with students studying machinery.



Staged by Junior Chamber International Taiwan since 1963, the annual awards celebrate citizens aged 20-40 with exceptional achievements or contributions across 10 categories.