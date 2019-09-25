TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beishi River Historical Trail (北勢溪古道) should be on the list of every Taiwan hiking enthusiast for its pristine condition, stunning river views, woodland scenes, and cultural significance.

The 2.6-kilometer trail, part of the centuries-old Tamsui-Kavalan walk, follows the contours of the hillside that borders the Beishi River. The trail surface is made of naturally occurring materials and changes according to the geological features along the river bank.

The trail width also changes according to circumstances, narrowing as it cuts across a cliff face and widening as it traverses flat areas. As the trail is located in a wooded river valley, about 90 percent of it is heavily shaded.

The most impressive feature of the trail is along the rocky riverbed, which offers magnificent views of the gorgeous river. The clear, blue waters, lined with trees, form a picturesque and poetic landscape.

The trail has two entrances, one located about 800 meters from the Sansuitan Earth God Temple (三水潭小土地公廟), in Pinglin (坪林) District, close to Heilongtan Campground (黑龍潭露營地.). The other entrance is located in the Liaojiaokeng (料角坑) community, Shuangxi District, about 2 kilometers from Shuangtai Industry Road (雙泰產業道).

In the old days it was the main artery between Sansuitan and Liaojiaokeng, but is now a hidden treasure for hiking enthusiasts.

As the trail is located in a remote area, driving is the most convenient mode of transport. The New Taipei City Bus F815 runs from Shuangxi railway station to Wantan (彎潭) community and stops at Liaojiaokeng, but its services are scant.

Sansuitan in Pinglin. (George Liao photo)

Beishi River Historical Trail entrance. (George Liao photo)

