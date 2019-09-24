The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

The Supreme Court made a unanimous decision. No further appeal by the government is possible.

"This was not a normal prorogation in the runup to a Queen's Speech," said Lady Hale, the president of the Supreme Court.

"The court is bound to conclude therefore, that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful."

Parliament can therefore reconvene "as soon as possible," she concluded.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said that he welcomes the ruling and that the UK parliament must "reconvene without delay."

