TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ten teams will spend a night at Taiwan’s Presidential Office, after winning a contest to introduce the island to a greater international audience.

According to the organizers, winners from around the world will stay overnight at the politically and historically important building starting Oct. 8. The Presidential Office will receive one team each week, with the event running until the end of December.

Winners include South Korean travel vlogger Kim Juh-yeok, and a hearing-impaired couple from the U.S. and Germany, who are also YouTubers. The organizers will ensure the various needs of the winners are sufficiently attended to.

Other winners hail from Israel, Hungary, Thailand, France, Poland, Canada, Japan, and India, reported Central News Agency.

The event was billed as an opportunity to promote Taiwan’s cultural diversity, hospitality, temple culture, vibrant gastronomic scene, and democratic freedoms. However, proposals from China, Hong Kong, and Macau failed to arouse the interest of the judging panel, though the Presidential Office denied there was any meddling in the evaluation process.

The competition received 167 entries from 33 countries during the 19-day registration period. Winning criteria to stay in the Japanese-built building included the originality of the proposals and social media influence, wrote CNA.