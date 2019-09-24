TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) took its roadshow with information for new immigrants to the Taiwan Strait archipelago of Penghu Tuesday (September 24).

The island county has registered 1,871 new immigrant residents, mostly from Southeast Asia, and 3,229 migrant workers from China, for a total proportion of 4.8 percent of the population, the Central News Agency reported.

NIA officials visited several organizations concerned with migrant issues for seminars to address their daily problems and general issues concerning residence and work permits.

They also took part in the making of handicraft using local materials such as coral and shells, according to CNA.

The event showed the government’s concern for the integration of new arrivals into Taiwanese society, NIA officials said.

The government body recently also took special care to explain new rules about visits by relatives of Chinese citizens. The liberalized regulations cover relatives in the third degree, including for example the spouse of a grandchild or a brother-in-law.

