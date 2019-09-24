TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Given the simmering cross-strait tensions over the past few years, Taiwanese netizens got a kick out of a cave entrance in China that bears a startling similarity in shape to Taiwan.

During a recent visit to Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Hunan Province's Zhangjiajie, a Taiwanese tourist noticed that when viewed from a certain angle, Tianmen Cave's entrance bears an amazing resemblance to Taiwan. Once photos of the cave's entrance were shared on social media in Taiwan, netizens joked that it's the "Taiwan independence in China," and "this place is going to be blown up."

Tianmen Cave is a natural water-eroded arch with the highest elevation in the world. According to historical accounts, the cave suddenly opened up in 263 A.D. and was given the name "Tianmen" (Heavenly Gate) by Wu Emperor Sun Xiu as he considered it an auspicious sign.



Tianmen Cave. (Screenshot from Baofei Commune Facebook page)

The arch stands an impressive 131.5 meters high, is 57 meters wide, and is 60 meters deep. Once the image was posted on the Facebook page Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) on Sunday (Sept. 22), many Taiwanese netizens poked fun at the inevitably overly exaggerated response by Chinese trolls:

"The glass hearts will be coming shortly."

"Independent Taiwan in Zhangjiajie."

"It will probably be demolished in a few days."

"Sitting and waiting for Tianmen Cave to be sealed."

"The symbol of freedom."

"Discovered a new Taiwan!"

"It will be blasted to take the shape of an old hen [China's shape]."

"In keeping with the style of the Chinese Communist Party, the whole mountain will be blown to smithereens."



Tianmen Cave. (Photo from Baofei Commune Facebook page)