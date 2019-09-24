Foodie alert! Café Un Deux Trois at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is delighted to present “Canadian Carnival” this autumn, in cooperation with the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei! From now until 1 November 2019, Kit Fung, Chef de Cuisine of Café Un Deux Trois, crafts a series of enticing delicacies including Northern Gold premium beef, foie gras, ginseng, duck breast and maple syrup from Canada to take guests on a journey to gastronomic wonderland!

In addition, guests can also enjoy the scrumptious Seafood Bar and Live Station featuring premium foie gras as well as a selection of exquisite dishes to satisfy discerning palates! Guests of “Canadian Carnival” also have a chance to win a round-trip economy class ticket from Taipei to Canada provided by Air Canada.

Roasted beef has always been a favourite treat among Taiwan foodies! Chef Kit carefully selects Ribeye, Strip and Fillet of Top AAA “Northern Gold” premium beef to prepare the mouthwatering Roasted Beef at the Carving Station during “Gourmet Lunch Buffet”, Monday to Friday, and “Gourmet Evening Buffet” every night. In addition, during “Weekend Seafood Delights” lunch periods on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy Grilled Canadian Northern Gold Premium Beef Tenderloin, Canadian Foie Gras with Port Wine Sauce, one of the recommended dishes from the main course menu.

“Canadian Carnival” also offers guests a variety of fresh delicacies, including foie gras, scallops, seasonal fish and pork at the Live Station during ​​the “Gourmet Evening Buffet”. A delightful dining experience is promised with a selection of fine-quality ingredients and the wonders of Canadian flavours!

In addition to the variety of dishes at the Hot Station, the professional and energetic culinary team at Café Un Deux Trois specially delivers made-to-order dishes, such as Braised Canadian Beef Chuck Flap; Double-boiled Soup with Canadian Ginseng and Cordyceps; Steamed Canadian Foie Gras Mousse Pudding as well as Maple Syrup Pudding. The Mini A La Carte Menu is available during “Gourmet Lunch Buffet”, Monday to Friday, and “Gourmet Evening Buffet” every night.